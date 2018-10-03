Sarawak deputy chief minister seeks to meet non-Muslim leaders over religious issues

Unggah that the Sarawak state government wants its people to practise their religion in a peaceful and harmonious atmosphere. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUCHING, Oct 3 — Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah said he will soon call for a meeting of non-Islamic faith leaders to obtain input on religious issues for the attention and action of the state government.

The Sarawak deputy chief minister said these leaders could also use the meeting to raise problems they want to be addressed.

“It is our policy to help non-Islamic faiths as being assured by Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg of the state government,” Uggah said at the handing over of cheques to churches of various denominations here.

He said it is also the state government’s policy to allow unfettered faith practices.

Uggah said the chief minister recently agreed to set aside a three-acre site at Ong Tiang Swee Road here for the construction of the headquarters of Unit for Other Religions (Unifor), which was set up by his predecessor, the late Tan Sri Adenan Satem.

Uggah, who is also the minister in-charge of non-Islamic religions, urged leaders of non-Islamic faiths to submit their applications for funds or land for their houses of worships to Unifor.

He said the unit will process the applications before submitting them to the state government for consideration.

“The unit will assist the churches or other non-Islamic faiths to apply for funds to repair their houses of worships or to build new ones,” he said, adding that the state government wants the people to practise their religion in a peaceful and harmonious atmosphere.