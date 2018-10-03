Methanol poisoning: 1,603 raids, 129 arrests in crackdown on bootleg liquor

Customs officers crippled a syndicate processing fake booze at KLIA in Sepang October 3, 2018. ― Picture by Azuniddin Ghazali

SEPANG, Oct 3 — In a dragnet following the 45 deaths from methanol poisoning nationwide, the Customs Department has caught 129 suspects and seized 17,374 litres of counterfeit liquor in 1,063 raids to date.

Its director-general Datuk Seri Subromaniam Tholasy said more pirated brands suspected to contain toxic methanol were discovered and have been pulled off the shelves of liquors stores during the nationwide operations codenamed ‘Ops Gempur’ that started on September 21.

“From the raids, we seized counterfeit and smuggled liquor and the brands were such as Grand Royal whisky, Kingfisher Extra, Cap Kapak, Camel Strong, Mandalay and Club 99.

“Investigations are also underway to determine if there is any evidence linking the seized alcohol to the recent spate of methanol poisoning,” he said during a press conference here today.

Subromaniam added that some of the liquor-processing equipment that was seized during the raids had been sent to the Chemistry Department to check if there is any link to the methanol-poisoning incident.

MORE TO COME