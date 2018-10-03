Umno’s Lokman Adam to face cops today over viral sodomy post against Anwar?

Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil speaks to reporters during a press conference in Port Dickson October 3, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PORT DICKSON, Oct 3 ― Police are expected to question Datuk Lokman Noor Adam today over the Umno supreme council member’s Facebook post alleging a new sodomy incident involving Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzil made the assertion at a news conference here, saying he was informed of the matter by the investigating officer who stated that Lokman would be called up by police in Kuala Lumpur.

“As for the investigative side, I have not obtained any new information after giving my statement at the Port Dickson police headquarters two days ago,” he said in a press conference at the Pakatan Harapan operations centre.

Previously, Lokman had claimed in his Facebook post that that an Indonesian student had lodged a police report after he was allegedly sodomised by Anwar, quoting BERITA Mediacorp Singapore as the source.

Mediacorp has denied publishing such a news report and had contacted Lokman to remove the post.

The news outlet also reported that the Singapore Police Force has denied any such report.

He said three police report were lodged against Lokman by other PKR counterparts in Kepala Batas and Alor Setar.

A check on Lokman’s Facebook post later showed that the Umno man has clarified that the article was not published by BERITA.