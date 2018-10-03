Bursa Malaysia reverses earlier gains at mid-day

The FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) slipped 2.04 points to 1,796.11 at lunch break from yesterday's close of 1,798.15. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 3 ― Bursa Malaysia reversed its earlier gains to close the morning session in the red on mild selling, a dealer said.

The FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) slipped 2.04 points to 1,796.11 at lunch break from yesterday's close of 1,798.15.

After opening 0.25 point weaker at 1,797.90, the index moved between 1,795.88 and 1,799.80 throughout the morning session.

On the broader market, losers led gainers by 417 to 266, with 386 counters unchanged, 792 untraded and 17 others suspended.

Volume stood at 1.35 billion units valued at RM908.98 million.

A dealer said the Asian exchanges including Bursa Malaysia were trading on the sidelines with the sentiment remaining jittery although the US-Mexico-Canada trade agreement has somewhat eased global trade pressure.

“But with the China economy seeming to weaken with an expectation of poor growth, it will likely affect other countries,” the dealer said, adding that the China financial markets are closed for the National Day holiday but will resume trade on October 8.

Among heavyweights, Maybank fell two sen to RM9.72, Public Bank was flat at RM25.02, Tenaga rose four sen to RM15.58 and Petronas Chemicals was two sen better at RM9.50.

For actives, My EG Services dropped six sen to RM1.57, K-Star Sports was flat at 10 sen, Sapura Energy slipped two sen to 41 sen and Hibiscus Petroleum was three sen weaker t RM1.25.

The FBM Emas Index declined 23.69 points to 12,532.23, the FBMT 100 Index inched down 21.01 points to 12,338.50 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index depreciated 24.70 points to 12,683.53.

The FBM Ace Index fell 32.70 points to 5,295.80 and the FBM 70 erased 52.23 points to 14,802.88.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index edged down 19.05 points to 7,518.86, the Financial Services Index shed 2.66 points to 17,766.00 but the Industrial Products and Services Index inched up 0.14 point to 177.96. ― Bernama