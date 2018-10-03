86 evacuated in Klang due to storm

On Monday, a two-hour storm which struck at 2.15pm with heavy rain and strong winds, damaged buildings and vehicles. ― Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, Oct 3 ― A total of 86 people from 21 families were evacuated yesterday after their houses were affected by storm in Klang.

Selangor Disaster Management Unit spokesman said the victims were being accommodated at three relief centres, namely the Datuk Ahmad Razali hall, Flat Cempaka multipurpose hall and Teluk Pulai public hall.

“The centres were opened yesterday morning,” he told Bernama today.

On Monday, a two-hour storm which struck at 2.15pm with heavy rain and strong winds, damaged buildings and vehicles. ― Bernama