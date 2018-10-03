Voters in Port Dickson say they feel spoilt for choice

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (third left) poses for a photo with the other candidates at the nomination centre in Port Dickson September 29, 2018. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PORT DICKSON, Oct 3 — Voters in the parliamentary constituency of Port Dickson have a wider choice of who should become their representative in the by-election on October 13.

“The more the candidates, the more the choices we have... like buying vegetables, we can choose which is better and fresh,” said Nor Alia Mansor, 31, when asked about the seven-cornered fight in the Port Dickson parliamentary by-election.

She is one of the 75,770 registered voters in the parliamentary constituency.

For Nordin Saleh, 70, he described the by-election as unique because the candidates comprised veterans and young man.

“I’ve been through many elections, it’s different this time because there are veterans, young people, local people and outsiders... some are interesting and some are not convincing,” he told Bernama here.

Datuk Danyal Balagopal Abdullah of PKR resigned as the Port Dickson MP on Sept 12 to pave the way for PKR president-elect Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to contest the by-election and become an MP.

It is a seven-cornered fight among Anwar, Lt Col (Rtd) Mohd Nazari Mokhtar of PAS and five independent candidates, namely former Negeri Sembilan mentri besar Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abd Samad, Anwar’s former aide Mohd Saiful Bukhari Azlan, social media personality Stevie Chan Keng Leong, management consultant Kan Chee Yuen and former lecturer Lau Seck Yan.

In the 14th general election, Danyal won the seat with a majority of 17,710 votes, beating BN candidate Datuk VS Mogan and Mahfuz Roslan from PAS. — Bernama