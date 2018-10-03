KL shares easier at mid-morning

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) inched down 0.56 point to 1,797.59 from Tuesday's close of 1,798.15, after opening 0.25 point weaker at 1,797.90. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 3 ― Shares on Bursa Malaysia were easier at mid-morning due to the cautious market sentiment influenced by, among others, the rising trade tension between the US and China, a dealer said.

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) inched down 0.56 point to 1,797.59 from Tuesday's close of 1,798.15, after opening 0.25 point weaker at 1,797.90.

On the scoreboard, gainers led losers by 303 to 276, with 356 unchanged, 926 untraded and 17 others suspended.

Volume stood at 936.74 billion units valued at RM553.44 million.

Among heavyweights, Maybank fell five sen to RM9.69, Public Bank was flat at RM25.02, Tenaga rose six sen to RM15.60 and Petronas Chemicals gained two sen to RM9.50.

For actives, K-Star and Fitter Diversified inched up half-a-sen to 10.5 sen and 41 sen, respectively.

The FBM Emas Index slipped 3.74 points to 12,552.18, the FBM Emas Shariah Index added 6.37 points to 12,714.60 and the FBMT 100 Index fell 3.62 points to 12,355.89.

The FBM Ace Index decreased 25.10 points to 5,303.40 and the FBM 70 was 27.76 points weaker at 14,851.78.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index dropped 21.31 points to 17,747.35 but the Industrial Products and Services Index gained 0.14 point to 177.96 and the Plantation Index surged 2.08 points to 7,535.83. ― Bernama