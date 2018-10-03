As MACC gets Rosmah, commercial crime investigators haul up Najib

Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak attends the Umno General Assembly at Putra World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur September 29, 2018 — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 3 — Local law enforcers launched a pincer move on Datuk Seri Najib Razak and his wife today, as commercial crime investigators called in the former prime minister at the same time graftbusters will question Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor.

Najib reportedly arrived at the Bukit Aman Commercial Crimes Investigations Department (CCID) headquarters to provide his statement on their investigation into the 1MDB scandal this morning.

He was able to dodge the assembled media awaiting his arrival at the main entrance of Menara 238, and is believed to have entered the building through the basement level entrance at around 9.40am.

A police source later confirmed Najib’s arrival, as did Umno supreme council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam.

Najib is believed to have been summoned by federal police for questioning over alleged offences under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2002 (AMLA).

Datuk Lokman Noor Adam speaks to reporters in the lobby of the Bukit Aman Commercial Crimes Investigations Department (CCID) headquarters in Kuala Lumpur October 3, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

Addressing the media in attendance, Lokman repeated his assertion that the AMLA was being abused in the same manner as the repealed Internal Security Act; it is unclear how the former Act resembles the latter that had allowed for indefinite detention without trial.

MORE TO COME