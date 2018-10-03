Rosmah arrives at MACC headquarters for third round of questioning (VIDEO)

Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor arrives to give a statement to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in Putrajaya October 3, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 3 — Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor arrived at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters here at 10.42am today for a third round of questioning.

Clad in light green baju kurung, the wife of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, flashed a smile at the crowd of photographers and reporters present as she entered the building.

Her lawyer Datuk K. Kumaraendran arrived at 10am.

This is the third time Rosmah has been summoned by the commission this year.

On June 5, she was first called up by the graft-busters to give her statement on an investigation into SRC International Sdn Bhd.

Last month, MACC investigators questioned Rosmah for close to 13 hours before she was released, in relation to their previous probe.

She was questioned for money laundering-related cases, where investigators believe funds from SRC International, a former unit of state investment firm 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), was used to purchase supplement products.

It was earlier reported that she may face over 20 criminal charges, mostly involving money laundering under the Anti-Money Laundering Act.

Her husband Najib has already been hit with numerous charges on criminal breach of trust, power abuse and money laundering of funds related to 1MDB.