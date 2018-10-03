Report: Terengganu eyeing strict gender segregation for events in state

According to a report, a leaked copy of the guidelines suggested that the state Tourism Department intended to enforce new rules on event organisers, to be applied on both performers and audience members. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 3 — Terengganu is planning to enforce more stringent separation of the sexes for events conducted in the state, with restrictions barring women from performing for mixed crowds

According to The Star, a leaked copy of the 11 guidelines suggested that the state Tourism Department intended to enforce these on event organisers, to be applied on both performers and audience members.

The first guideline states that only male singers and dancers may perform in stage productions for open audiences. If women perform, then the event must be held in a closed space to a female-only audience.

The guidelines also prohibit “excessive mixing” between male and female performers on stage, with similar restrictions also applied on audience members who are not related.

Children’s programmes are exempt from these guidelines.

The department’s guidelines also broach objectionable themes for song lyrics, music composition, show times and permissible attire.

It was reported that the Terengganu chairman for Tourism, Culture and Information Technology is expected to hold a press conference today after the weekly exco meeting to explain the guidelines further.