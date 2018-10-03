Charli XCX and Troye Sivan team up on new song ‘1999’

Singer Charli XCX poses backstage during the 42nd American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California November 23, 2014. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 3 — The Australian artist and the British singer have joined forces on a new song, 1999, out October 5.

Charli XCX shared a picture of herself with the Bloom singer on Instagram, in a pose reminiscent of the Wachowskis’ Matrix movies.

The collaborative song follows the release of Troye Sivan’s album, Bloom, this summer. Charli XCX, released her Pop 2 album last year, Pitchfork.com reports. She has since shared singles including 5 in the Morning, No Angel and Girls Night Out. — AFP-Relaxnews