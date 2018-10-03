Dr M must campaign for Anwar to seal PD victory for Pakatan, says ex-minister

Will Dr Mahathir campaign for Anwar in PD? — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 3 — The Port Dickson poll, in which Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is contesting for Pakatan Harapan (PH), is no ordinary by-election, former de facto law minister Datuk Zaid Ibrahim said.

That is why Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad must help Anwar campaign in the seaside town to ensure victory for the coalition and assure voters that there will be a smooth leadership transition to his named successor as promised, Zaid added.

“A few reassuring words from the prime minister in Port Dickson that the leadership of PH is solidly behind Anwar will go a long way towards ensuring victory for Anwar and sending the message to Malaysians that their leaders want to focus on the more difficult issue of governance, and nothing else.

“The people are tired of political gamesmanship and they just want a smooth transition of power.

“This (election) gives the certificate of eligibility to his successor. We must not give the impression that there has been a change of mind about Anwar becoming the next prime minister,” he said in his latest blog posting yesterday.

Zaid said PH should also set a date for Dr Mahathir to step down to smoothen the leadership transfer. He suggested May 2020.

He also said Anwar’s agreement in the matter would dispel suspicion towards the PKR president elect’s actions to hasten his rise to power.

“Once we agree on a deal, we have to honour it. No more questions asked There must be honour, even in politics.” he said.

The DAP member said such actions are necessary to assure PKR — the party with the most seats in the Dewan Rakyat — of its position in the coalition as the Opposition may attempt to lure Anwar to its side with talks of a unity government.

Zaid also said Anwar should also be given latitude in the appointment of key personnel in corporations and government-linked companies.

He said this is how “real partnerships work”, instead of allowing “some eminent persons” to advise on how the government should manage the country.

“Ministers must take charge and senior party leaders like Anwar consulted.

“We won the election because the people believed we were going to put an end to kleptocracy, but if “oligarchs” still make key decisions in the new Malaysia, then it’s just a matter of time before we are back to the old ways.

“The country needs certainty and stability, and we must give the rakyat a smooth succession plan. The people are tired of the endless power-play, so let’s give politicking a rest,” he said.