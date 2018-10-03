Smashing Pumpkins announce 30th anniversary tour dates

US musician Billy Corgan of the band Smashing Pumpkins at the 2013 Glastonbury Festival. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 3 — The band, fronted by Billy Corgan, have announced a new set of tour dates celebrating their 30th anniversary, Pitchfork.com reports.

This latest set of shows is scheduled to follow the band’s reunion tour, which got underway earlier this year.

Smashing Pumpkins will play London, UK, on October 16, before heading to the Italian city of Bologna, October 18. The band will then travel to the US for dates in Chicago, St Louis, Tucson and Phoenix.

The full list of tour dates is available on the band’s website: https://smashingpumpkins.com/#tourdates

Smashing Pumpkins are set to release their new album, Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun, on November 16. The band have already shared the singles, Solara and Silvery Sometimes (Ghosts).

Listen to Silvery Sometimes (Ghosts) by Smashing Pumpkins on YouTube. — AFP-Relaxnews