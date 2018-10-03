The closet is no place to be — May Chee

OCTOBER 3—

New Straits Times, September 21, 2018

“Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim believes that the country’s anti-sodomy law is archaic and unjust, as seen in the two charges that landed him behind bars. In an interview with Al-Jazeera English’s Upfront, the PKR president-elect told host Mehdi Hasan that the law was a legacy of British colonialists. ‘This is not only archaic, it is British colonial law, introduced in India and replicated in Malaysia. It is completely unjust because one can be accused, without any proper evidence, as in my case.’ ‘The laws must be amended to ensure there is justice.’”

Malaysian Insight, September 26, 2018

“People’s sexual orientation is not my business but the promotion of this here cannot be accepted. I have met many religious leaders in the country and they all rejected it strongly.” (AI)

Free Malaysia Today, September 25, 2018

“Incoming PKR president Anwar Ibrahim today urged Malaysians to rise up and defend themselves against the emergence of the super liberals.”

Anwar said these days, these super liberals are of the view that only their opinions matter and have to be followed.”

‘I wish to say, you are the majority. You have to rise up and say this is our country and we have the right to speak too,’ he said in his lecture at the Wisma Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka (DBP) here today.

‘We do not want a tyranny of the majority; we also do not want tyranny of the minority,’ he added.”

The above are excerpts from various sources, all attributed to the same man, our PM-in-waiting, Anwar Ibrahim.

All coming from only ONE man, it sounds pretty self-contradictory, at least to me.

No tyranny of the majority when the majority must rise?

Where is there any tyranny of the minority, in Malaysia?

So, what do we have?

Political bull s***, at best!

Spinning words won’t spin some of our heads, dear sir....we are the New Malaysia, beware.

If we are still the fools you take us to be, Pakatan wouldn’t be in power today.

Dear sir, I feel I need to express how disappointed I am, sad, even.

I bet my last ringgit that the majority of the super liberals you mentioned, voted for Pakatan in the May elections.

They voted for change.

They voted, in hope, for change.

A change, to be able to live just like you... with dignity.

Of all the people in Malaysia, you should know how and what it means to be stripped of one’s dignity.

How could you cast aspersions on them?!

You are Malaysian.

You have rights.

You are allowed to pursue whatever it takes, to live, breathe and be happy.

Why can’t they?

Your children have been accorded the same rights and privileges.

They have fought to be “free”.

They have fought fiercely for you, to be “free”.

I, for one, don’t believe that the super liberals whom you talked about, hold the view that “only their opinions matter and have to be followed”.

These are people whom the holy-molies have pushed to the fringes of society, still pleading for “basic” rights.

What is really true is that the majority of them haven’t had their frail voices, heard.

You are talking so much, there’s such a din out there.

How about lending them your ears?

I write as a Christian here, please bear with me...

Yes, for some of us, love for God is our number-one priority. However, some holy-molies hold the stand that the whole Law, including offerings and sacrifices, is to serve as an expression of this love for God.

“For I desire steadfast love and not sacrifice, the knowledge of God rather than burnt offerings.” (Hosea 6:6)

Obeying the Law is the holy-molies outward display of love for God and yet, they did not truly know Him. So Hosea’s message was a response to this hypocrisy.

God is Love and Love is of God.

The highest law, then, is that of love.

Mercy, and not sacrifice, is what we are asked to show as a sign of our love for God and fellow men.

Dear sir, what if God created a child of yours to be one of the super liberals, you talked about.

This child has no right to have his or her voice, heard.

This child has no right to pursue his or her aspirations?

This child has no right to love and be loved in return?

This child has no right to be happy?

This child is only to be seen but not heard?

This child is to be banished to the closet and remain there till he or she dies?

Yes, you are supposed to have sacrificed much, dear sir.

To be a great leader, my dear sir, sacrifice alone is not enough.

To be a great leader, you must be one after God’s heart who desire mercy and not sacrifice.

Go to the fringes of society and learn.

Learn that whoever wishes to become great among men, shall be their servant.

Go to the fringes of society and see.

See the people there, feel compassion for them, because they are distressed and dispirited....like sheep without a shepherd.

If you aspire to be a great leader, you must be the leader of all the people, including those living in the fringes of society.

Otherwise, you are just talking shop like a Pharisaic, a white-washed tomb which of course looks great on the outside.

Let’s go back in time, back to 2007.

Singapore’s powerful former prime minister Lee Kuan Yew, was quoted in Reuters, acknowledging the view that some people are genetically destined to be homosexual.

So, he questioned the city-state’s ban on sex between men by saying,

“If in fact it is true, and I have asked doctors this, that you are genetically born a homosexual — because that’s the nature of the genetic random transmission of genes — you can’t help it. So why should we criminalize it?”

Lee said that while homosexuality was not widely accepted in Singapore, authorities must take a pragmatic approach.

“Let’s not go around like this moral police ... barging into people’s rooms. That’s not our business,” he continued.

That, is the mark of a great and esteemed leader...one who understands.

One who can empathise.

One who shows mercy.

One whose words don’t ring, hollow.

One who knows....the closet is no place to be.

My dear sir, the Malaysian sun is meant for all Malaysians, irrespective of creed, colour and sexual orientation.

All of us are created in God’s image, both human and divine.

God loves each of us as if there’s only one of us.

Let’s not go around, casting aspersions and hurting any of His little ones.

Be a great leader...be a true one.

Thank you and God bless.

