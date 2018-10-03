Dr M’s speech outlined country’s expectations of UN, says minister

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad addresses the 73rd United Nations General Assembly in New York September 28, 2018. — Reuters pic

DOHA, Oct 3 — The prime minister’s speech at the recently concluded United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) outlined the country’s expectations of the UN as the principal international organisation mandated to maintain international peace and security, said Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu.

Addressing a gathering of the Malaysian diaspora here on Monday, Mohamad Sabu said Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in his UNGA speech had also highlighted Malaysia’s position, focus and relations with the super power countries and other issues namely that of Palestine, Muslims in Rakhine, free trade and tariff restrictions.

The minister said this when he and his wife, Normah Alwi, had a dinner session with the Malaysian diaspora while on transit here en route from New York to Kuala Lumpur following his working visit to the United States. He had also attended the High Level Event on Action for Peacekeeping and later the UNGA.

During the dinner session, the minister took the opportunity to talk to the Malaysians on the country’s current issues and the recent political change in Malaysia, a statement released by the Malaysian Embassy in Doha to Bernama yesterday said.

At a Question and Answer session following the dinner Mohamad Sabu said the ruling coalition party will carry out the people’s mandate to the best of its ability and hence it should be given sufficient time to fulfil the mandate.

He also said that Dr Mahathir will be succeeded by Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, fulfilling a promise that was made on the campaign trail.

It was the first such session between the minister and the Malaysian diaspora in Qatar since his appointment as defence minister.

The session was held at the Embassy of Malaysia here and attended by 150 Malaysians. There are 5,000 Malaysians residing in Qatar presently. Most of them are professionals working with Government and international companies namely in the oil and gas sector, medical, banking and finance, construction, logistics and service sectors.

The Q & A session lasted for almost two hours and was moderated by the Ambassador of Malaysia to Qatar, Dato Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin. — Bernama