Sabah’s stateless children: A new chief minister and chief justice get to root of problem

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal listens as a man lodges a complaint during ‘Meet the Chief Minister Day’ in Keningau September 28, 2018. — Bernama pic

KENINGAU, Oct 3 — Norisia Tupang was among thousands of people who showed up as early as 7am at the community hall here hoping to get Malaysian identity cards for her two locally-born children.

Like many others, the 33-year-old single mother of three heard that officers from the National Registration Department (NRD) and a Mobile Court would be at the community hall and made the long trek all the way from her village in Kampung Tulid in a bid to end her children’s statelessness.

She explained that her first child now aged 10 does not have a MyKad because her non-Malaysian father was no longer around; while the younger child’s birth seven years ago was registered late.

“We’ve run into a lot of problems. Every time I met them, they tell me I don’t have something else, or I don’t qualify,” she said of the NRD.

Norisia, who now runs a small business selling vegetables, said it has been difficult to enrol her children in school as they don’t have the all-important MyKad.

“We managed to get the eldest in school but I worry a lot. I don’t know about my daughter now, I hope it will be OK for her,” she added.

Norisia’s applications were in the midst of being assessed by magistrates when she spoke to Malay Mail about her challenges last week.

Her problem is not unique. Mixed marriages to foreigners are among one of the top reasons that contribute to “stateless” children in Sabah.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal, who met some of the people facing such problems, said this has been going on for decades and needs to be addressed soon and holistically.

“We need to not only resolve this problem, but we must have a system to provide some sort of environment where these people can be approved. These are young kids who can’t go to school, let alone university, if they don’t have an ID,” he said during a meet-the-people session here on September 28.

Shafie said that he would look to “streamline” the system and allow children with one local parent to be registered.

“If one of the parents is local, we must consider it. Under the law, it is only considered if the wife is local. If the husband is local and the wife is not around, you can’t get registered as a citizen.

“An amicable solution is needed to solve this,” he said.

Shafie said that the public perception is that the government freely hands out MyKads to all and sundry.

“We are so concerned about their well-being, but then people think we are giving ICs to illegal immigrants — which is not true,” he said.

Shafie said that the mobile courts go a long way towards reaching out to stateless people who cannot travel to the cities to solve their documentation woes.

Chief Justice Tan Sri Richard Malanjum, who was present at the event, said that awareness among rural communities to register their children within 42 days was increasing.

“The number of cases of late registration has been decreasing over the years and we think it’s due to increased awareness,” he said.

Of the people interviewed, Malay Mail found that those who registered late had many reasons for failing to do so, including illness, and a lack of funds awareness or infrastructure.

Malajum said that some 40,000 cases related to birth certification or identities have been dealt with since the inception of mobile court services in 2008.

“We will continue to do this to save time and money for the people here,” he said.