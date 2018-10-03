John Legend announces first Christmas album ‘A Legendary Christmas’

John Legend’s ‘A Legendary Christmas’ is out in October. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 3 — Singer John Legend has revealed he will be releasing a Christmas album in late October, and he’s planning a US tour in support of the festive LP.

A Legendary Christmas will feature six original tracks as well as eight classic Christmas songs, including What Christmas Means to Me, featuring Stevie Wonder on harmonica, and Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas, which he performs as a duet with Esperanza Spalding.

Legend took to Twitter to share the news himself, posting a teaser video that finds him introducing the album and flashes to footage from the studio and a photo shoot for the album featuring the singer’s family.

See the full track listing:

1. What Christmas Means to Me (featuring Stevie Wonder on harmonica)

2. Silver Bells

3. Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas (featuring Esperanza Spalding)

4. No Place Like Home

5. Bring Me Love

6. Merry Christmas Baby / Give Love on Christmas Day

7. Christmas Time Is Here

8. Waiting for Christmas

9. Purple Snowflakes

10. The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire)

11. Please Come Home for Christmas

12. Wrap Me Up in Your Love

13. By Christmas Eve

14. Merry Merry Christmas

Legend will be promoting A Legendary Christmas with a US tour that kicks off in Florida on November 15 and runs through to the end of the year. Find tour details at www.johnlegend.com/legendaryxmas.

The album, which is currently available for pre-order and will be out in CD and vinyl versions, is set for release on October 26. — AFP-Relaxnews