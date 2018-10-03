Madonna’s next album coming in 2019

Madonna poses backstage at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall, New York August 20, 2018. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 3 — Fans will have to wait until next year to hear Madonna’s latest album, the icon revealed in an interview published on Monday.

While promoting a new beauty roller for her MDNA Skin line, Madonna revealed to WWD that she’s readying her album for a 2019 release.

“I’m finishing my record, which I’m going to release next year,” she said, adding, “Yep, in between rose mist spray and serums, I’m actually making music. Can’t quit my day job.”

The reveal may come as a surprise (and perhaps a disappointment) to fans who were expecting the new album to drop by year-end. Back in early August, Madonna revealed in an interview with Vogue Italia that she was working on new music that would be “collected in an album that will be released by the end of the year.”

At the time, she said the music had been influenced by her time in Portugal, where she had recently moved to help support her son David Banda’s football career aspirations.

In May, the singer appeared to tease cover art for a new single or album titled Beautiful Game in an image posted to social media, but no details have so far been revealed. Her most recent album, Rebel Heart, was released in 2015. — AFP-Relaxnews