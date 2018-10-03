‘Charlie’s Angels’ nets Sam Claflin as Bosley No. 4

British actor Sam Claflin attends the Venice Film Festival in September 2018. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 3 — The Elizabeth Banks reboot of comedy action adventure Charlie’s Angels has recruited Sam Claflin of The Hunger Games as a fourth person to play the role of secret agent handler John Bosley.

That’s a change from the TV series and movies that have come before, in which Bosley was a single person, and someone who connected the Angels with reclusive philanthropist Charlie Townsend.

Previously announced to the Bosley part have been both Patrick Stewart (Star Trek and X-Men franchises) and Djimon Hounsou (Guardians of the Galaxy, Blood Diamond), while another Hunger Games co-star, Elizabeth Banks, is not only directing but also co-starring as one of the Angels, having co-written the new movie’s script.

And yes, Banks will be playing another Bosley.

Revealed as the unnamed trio of Angels are Kristen Stewart (The Twilight Saga), rising star Naomi Scott (the Power Rangers movie, 2019’s Aladdin, British crime drama Lewis) and relative newcomer Ella Balinska (another British TV crime drama series Midsomer Murders).

Filming began late September 2018 ahead of a planned release in late September 2019. — AFP-Relaxnews