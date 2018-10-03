Renault presents infotainment system for the vehicles of the future at 2018 Paris Motor Show

Visitors to the show can experience four different sample scenarios in Renault’s Augmented Editorial Experience (AEX) capsule. — Picture courtesy of Renault

PARIS, Oct 3 — Renault has a new immersive experience in store for this year’s Paris Motor Show, October 4-14, taking visitors into the multimedia world of the vehicles of the future by means of a spectacular capsule on the French car manufacturer’s stand.

Renault has chosen to unveil its Augmented Editorial Experience (AEX) at the 2018 Paris Motor Show. This exclusive voice assistant prototype uses artificial intelligence to propose customized and contextualized content, as well as multimedia experiences, to enrich onboard travel time. The voice assistant can, for example, read aloud news stories.

For the duration of the Paris show, visitors will be invited inside a four-metre-wide capsule installed on the Renault stand to experience four different sample situations (starting the day, traveling to a business meeting, heading home, or a family trip). The experience promises exceptional image quality, with 222-degree high-definition images across several screens.

In all of the situations, the driver can talk to the intelligent assistant at any moment to find out the latest news, ask it to read out entire articles or to get contextual information relating to the surrounding environment.

The project simulates Renault’s vision of the future of vehicle travel in the era of fully autonomous driving, in the coming years. The aim is to entertain and inform the driver and their passengers so that they can get the most out of their journey time.

(Mondial Paris Motor Show runs October 4-14, 2018, at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles. Website: mondial-paris.com)

Relaxnews is a press agency owned by Publicis Groupe, which is supporting Renault Groupe on its Augmented Editorial Experience (AEX) at the Paris Motor Show. — AFP-Relaxnews