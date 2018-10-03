Too Faced has your pumpkin spice beauty needs covered this fall

Too Faced has teamed up with HSN to offer beauty fans a deliciously cozy ‘Pumpkin Spice’ makeup series. ― AFP pic

NEW YORK, Oct 3 ― Is it really fall without a pumpkin spiced-themed beauty launch? No it isn't, as Too Faced knows only too well.

Which is why the cult makeup brand has teamed up with HSN to offer beauty fans a deliciously cozy “Pumpkin Spice” makeup series, as first reported by Bustle.

The limited-edition collection spans eyes, lips and face, featuring a 16-pan scented eyeshadow palette in matte and metallic finishes, covering a range of autumnal shades with names such as “Sweater Weather,” “Cinnamon Stick” and “Pumpkin Butter.” There is also a black version of the brand's signature ‘Better than Sex' mascara, a shimmery brown lip gloss with a “light pumpkin scent,” and an eyeshadow brush.

The limited-edition collection is currently available exclusively through the shopping platform HSN, where it is priced at US$49 (RM202.85).

Scented makeup is becoming a signature move for Too Faced, which added to its famous “Peaches and Cream” line with a trio of new scented fruity products early last month. And back in August, the brand launched a 53-piece “Tutti Frutti” series that included eye, lip and face products imbued with the fruity fragrances such as pineapple, cherry and grapefruit. ― AFP-Relaxnews