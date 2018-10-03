Michelin unveils big winners of 2019 guide for Great Britain and Ireland

In the 2019 edition of the ‘Michelin guide Great Britain and Ireland’, Core by Clare Smyth made an impressive debut, rocketing straight to two stars. ― AFP pix

LONDON, Oct 3 ― Michelin sprinkled a shower of stars onto the British dining landscape, awarding Great Britain and Ireland a total of 24 new stars for restaurants like Core by Clare Smyth in London, along with a private dining restaurant tucked into the back of a hotdog shop.

Kitchen Table at Bubbledogs, an open-kitchen theater experience starring chef James Knappett, was also promoted from one to two stars in this year's guide.

The gastronomic experience is tucked into the back of Bubbledogs, known for its haute dog or gourmet hot dog and Champagne menu.

Potato and roe by Clare Smyth at Core in Notting Hill.

Also unlocking its second star this year is Moor Hall in Aughton which was likewise promoted from one to two stars this year.

The three-starred club stands at five.

But it's the one-starred club that saw its biggest expansion, with 21 new additions this year, including a trio of pubs: Blackbird outside Newbury; The White Swan in Fence, Lancashire; and, near Canterbury, Fordwich Arms in Fordwich, Britain's smallest town.

More noteworthy additions this year include Simon Rogan's Rogan & Co restaurant in Cartmel and his London outpost Roganic. ― AFP-Relaxnews