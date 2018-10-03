Mapim humanitarian mission arrives in Sulawesi

An earthquake victim salvages useable items near a collapsed mosque in Palu, Indonesia's Central Sulawesi on October 1, 2018. — AFP pic

MAKASSAR (Indonesia), Oct 3 — The Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organisations’ (Mapim) humanitarian mission team to assist earthquake victims in Central Sulawesi arrived here yesterday, about 877km from Palu which was devastated in the magnitude 7.5 temblor that hit the Indonesian province on Friday.

Mapim’s team, the first Malaysian aid team to arrive in Indonesia, left from the KL International Airport on a Lion Air flight on Tuesday and transited Jakarta where they took a domestic flight to get to Makassar.

After a five-hour flight, the group arrived at the Sultan Hasanuddin International Airport here at 9.30pm and boarded 4WD vehicles for the 18-hour land journey to Palu.

Accompanying the team on their six-day mission are pressmen from several media agencies, among them the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) and Tv Al-Hijrah.

As of this afternoon, Indonesia’s National Disaster Management Agency has put the death toll at 1,234 people. The number is feared will rise further as many victims have yet to be accounted for in the wake of the devastating quake and the tsunami that followed. — Bernama