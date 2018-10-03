Flash floods bring traffic to standstill along LDP near Puchong (VIDEO)

A screengrab shows people wading through waist-high waters along the LDP yesterday.

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 3 — Investigations conducted by Lingkaran Trans Kota Holdings Bhd (Litrak) found that flash floods which occurred at the Bandar Puteri intersection in Puchong near here yesterday were caused by mudslides which flowed onto the Damansara-Puchong Expressway (LDP) and heavier-than-normal rain.

“The water level in Sungai Klang was very high during the downpour and this resulted in water not going through the existing drainage system and overflowing on to the LDP and surrounding areas,” said a statement by Litrak yesterday.

The statement also said that at the time of the flash floods, the drains and culvers in the area had been checked.

Earlier yesterday, a downpour for about two hours from 4pm caused flash floods at a south-bound stretch of the Damansara-Puchong Expressway (LDP) near the IOI Mall in Bandar Puteri, Puchong, near here.

The floods, which occurred at 5.05pm at KM23.4 to KM24 of the highway, resulted from the heavy rainfall of 108.5mm, according to the LDP Twitter account.

“Emergency teams were deployed to the location to help road users in need of assistance. At 6.07pm, the floods receded and all the lanes were opened to traffic but there was traffic congestion,” the post said.

The public can obtain the latest traffic information on the @LDPtrafik official Twitter account or by contacting the LDP helpline at 03-7494 7333. — Bernama