Electoral Reform Committee and EC hold talks on election system, laws

A ballot box sits on a table at a polling station during the general election in Kuala Lumpur May 9, 2018. — Reuters pic

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 3 — The Electoral Reform Committee (ERC) held talks yesterday with Election Commission Chairman Azhar Azizan Harun on cooperation that will determine how ERC’s studies and actions regarding the election system and laws can be achieved within the prescribed time

ERC chairman Tan Sri Ab Rashid Ab Rahman in a statement yesterday said ERC was given the mandate to propose changes to be implemented by various quarters including the EC.

“The committee hopes to make the EC a robust and credible election management body that will earn the belief and trust of all segments of society,” he said.

Ab Rashid added that the efforts undertaken by the ERC were welcomed by the EC while Azhar hoped the ERC could complete its report within the stipulated period so that the 15th general election could be run according to the election system and laws that would be introduced.

The close co-operation between the EC and the ERC is believed will bring positive results for the benefit of the country, he added. — Bernama