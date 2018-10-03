MB: Perak has netted almost RM2b worth of investments

Mentri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu witnesses the signing of a cooperation agreement between InvestPerak and Malayan Flour Mills Bhd in Ipoh October 2, 2018. — Bernama pic

IPOH, Oct 3 — Perak Investment Management Centre (InvestPerak), an agency under the Perak state government, and Gas Malaysia Bhd will help to implement various investment projects worth RM1.9 billion next year following the signing of cooperation agreements with several local companies.

Mentri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu said the largest investment of RM1.1 billion involved the cooperation between InvestPerak and Malayan Flour Mills Bhd to establish an agro-food manufacturing factory in the state.

Another agreement involves Top Glove Bhd investing RM100 million to build a glove making plant here.

“InvestPerak will also cooperate with Central Medicare Sdn Bhd, which is building a glove manufacturing plant in Changkat Jong, Teluk Intan, involving an investment of RM600 million.

“Smart Paints Manufacturing Sdn Bhd, meanwhile, will cooperate with InvestPerak to set up a RM50 million paint factory at the Bemban Industrial Estate, Batu Gajah,” he added during his speech at a dinner ceremony to celebrate the InvestPerak business network last night.

The event was also attended by Deputy International Trade and Industry Minister Ong Kian Ming here tonight.

In addition, Ahmad Faizal said, InvestPerak would also cooperate with Optotronic Semiconductors Sdn Bhd in establishing a light-emitting diode factory in Kamunting, Taiping, involving an investment of RM50 million. — Bernama