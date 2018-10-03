N. Sembilan denies cancelling 500 people-friendly projects

Aminuddin said the projects were being reviewed in terms of allocation and priority to the people. — Bernama pic

REMBAU, Oct 3 — The state government has denied that 500 people-friendly projects which were approved this year has been cancelled by the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government.

Mentri Besar Aminuddin Harun said these projects have not been abolished but have instead been reviewed in terms of allocation and priority to the local people.

“There are projects which have been abolished, but these do not even number 100 in total, and there are also projects which have been re-assessed but not stopped.

“We did not cancel these projects but have re-assessed those which have been approved or otherwise,” he said.

Aminuddin was speaking at a press conference held at the closing ceremony of the Innovation Dear 2018 of the State Irrigation and Drainage Department at Eco Park here yesterday.

Meanwhile, in Port Dickson, Chairman of the State Agriculture and Agro-Based Industry Action Committee Bakri Sawir said the issue of the application for government land for a development project for the fishery industry and other matters which are connected to the quality of life of fishermen will be discussed further at the state government level.

Bakri said the matter will be tabled to Mentri Besar Aminuddin Harun soon.

He was speaking to Bernama after attending a meeting with leaders of the Fishing community and members of the Negri Sembilan Malaysia Fisheries Development Board here yesterday. — Bernama