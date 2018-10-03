Yayoi Kusama to debut new 'Infinity Mirrored Room' in London

Yayoi Kusama’s ‘Infinity Mirrored Room’ installation featuring a wood and glass mirror room with glowing paper lanterns. ― AFP pic

LONDON, Oct 3 ― London's Victoria Miro gallery is preparing to stage a major, multi-venue show devoted to Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama, with the standout work to be the first showing of a new “Infinity Mirrored Room” installation featuring a room of glowing paper lanterns.

Taking place across the gallery's Wharf Road galleries and waterside garden, the exhibition, which opens Wednesday, will feature new paintings, works from the “My Eternal Soul” series, and painted bronze pumpkin and flower sculptures in addition to the brand-new installation.

That work, subtitled “My Heart is Dancing Into the Universe,” surrounds visitors in a room filled with polka-dot paper lanterns that are suspended from the ceiling. Surrounding mirrors are said to offer a sense of infinity and to create the illusion of being “unmoored in endless space.”

Kusama's often-used pumpkin motif will appear in new bronze sculptures, while viewers will also find paintings in a vibrant palette of red, yellow and green featuring tapering patterns of black dots.

Her famous dot motif will also be found in paintings from her ongoing “My Eternal Soul” series, which are said to “offer impressions of worlds at once microscopic and macroscopic” using imagery such as eyes, faces in profile and other indeterminate forms, such as the dots.

“Yayoi Kusama: The Moving Moment When I Went to the Universe,” is open from October 3 to December 21 at Victoria Miro on Wharf Road in London. Entry to the exhibition will be free with a timed ticket. Find tickets at kusamatickets.victoria-miro.com. ― AFP-Relaxnews