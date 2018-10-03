Lucky escape for driver, 26 students after bus catches fire in Johor

A firefighter from the Johor Baru Fire and Rescue Station attends to the incident at at KM17.1 Jalan Johor Baru-Ayer Hitam (city-bound), near Skudai October 2, 2018. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, Oct 3 — Twenty-six students and a school bus driver managed to get to safety minutes before the bus they were travelling in caught fire.

The incident occurred at KM17.1 Jalan Johor Baru-Ayer Hitam (city-bound), near Skudai here yesterday.

Johor Baru Utara District Police chief ACP Mohd Taib Ahmad said the bus driver upon realising that the engine was releasing smoke directed the students to get off the bus immediately.

All of them were safe without any reported injuries and the bus which was fully ablaze was successfully put out by eight firefighters from the Johor Baru Fire and Rescue Station.

Mohd Taib said police were still waiting for the forensic investigation report from the fire department on the cause of the fire. — Bernama