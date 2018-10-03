Four more appointed to National Education Advisory Council

Education Minister Maszlee Malik and deputy Teo Nie Ching pose for pictures with the National Education Advisory Council (MPPK) in Putrajaya October 2, 2018. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 3 — Four more prominent figures have been appointed to the National Education Advisory Council (MPPK) for the 2018-2020 session, which will play the role of advising the education minister and at the same time empowering the country’s education system.

Education Minister Maszlee Malik said the council chaired by former education director-general Tan Sri Wan Mohd Zahid Mohd Noordin and deputy chairman Tan Sri Yong Poh Kon, now has nine council members who will advise him in all matters relating to education, from preschool to higher education.

He said the four new council members appointed were technical and vocational education and training (TVET) specialist Datuk Boonler Somchit; Malaysian Education Association secretary-general P. Ramanathan; Member of University Senate, Universiti Teknologi Malaysia Prof Omar Yaakob and Ministry of Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change (Science, Technology and Innovation Sector) deputy secretary-general, Prof Madya Ramzah Dambul.

“The appointed council members are among those with experience, knowledge and expertise in matters relating to education. This is the best group to help improve the country’s education system taking it to a higher level,” he told reporters after presenting letters of appointment to the 2018-2020 MPPK council here yesterday.

The other members of the advisory council appointed on August 16 are Parent Action Group for Education Malaysia chairman, Datin Noor Azimah Abdul Rahim; Khazanah Nasional education adviser Datuk Satinah Syed Saleh; former Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia deputy vice-chancellor Datuk Sukiman Sarmani who is also a chemistry and nuclear science specialist; Air Defence Artillery Group Malaysia Comman­der Brigadier General Datuk Yusri Anwar and Prof Ruzita Mohd Amin.

Maszlee said the MPPK will meet in the next four weeks to convey its KPI to him. — Bernama