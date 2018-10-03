Penang govt moots special housing fund

Jagdeep Singh Deo said the mechanism would help the government build more low and medium low-cost houses. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 3 — The Penang state government proposes that the Ministry of Housing and Local Government set up a special housing fund through tax collections in an effort to help low- and middle-income earners own houses.

State Housing, Town, Country Planning and Local Government Committee chairman Jagdeep Singh Deo said the mechanism was seen to help the government build more low and medium low-cost houses.

“We get the tax through existing taxes and it will be returned (to the people) through the construction of low-cost and low medium-cost houses,” he told reporters, here yesterday.

Jagdeep Singh, who is also Datuk Keramat assemblyman, said that the financial flow for the tax collection would also be clearer with the mechanism.

“For example, if the tax charged is RM10, maybe RM2 or RM3 can be channelled into a specific housing fund that will be used to finance projects in the state. — Bernama