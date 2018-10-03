Emphasise Prophet Muhammad’s compassion, kindness, Perlis Raja Muda urges scholars

The Raja Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail said Prophet Muhammad had set the best example to be emulated by Muslims. — Bernama pic

ESENYURT (Turkey), Oct 3 — Scholars and academicians from around the world have been called to provide a better understanding of the true teachings of the Prophet Muhammad that emphasises the universal well-being, prosperity and harmony.

The Raja Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail said Prophet Muhammad had set the best example to be emulated by Muslims.

“His teachings are based on the elements of compassion and kindness. The teachings of the Prophet Muhammad are not about violence and bloodshed unlike the claims by those who are less knowledgeable.

“This (the true teachings of the Prophet Muhammad) must be spread all over the world in order for us to live in harmony,” he said.

Tuanku Syed Faizuddin was speaking at the launch of the two-day International Prophetic Heritage Conference (SWAN) 2018 organised by Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia (USIM) through its Quranic and Sunnah Studies Faculty at the International University for Renewal (IUR) here yesterday.

Also present were IUR rector Prof Jamal Abd. Al-Sattar; USIM vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Musa Ahmad; dean of USIM’s Quranic and Sunnah Studies Faculty Prof Adnan Mohamed Yusoff and dean of IUR’s Quranic and Sunnah Studies Faculty Prof Ismail Ali.

Meanwhile, Perlis Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council chief executive officer Mohd Nazim Mohd Noor described the imposition of the agricultural zakat (tithe) on Harumanis mango farmers as a fair move for all farmers in the state.

“It is not right if the agricultural zakat is only applied to farmers who produce staple food when other agricultural entrepreneurs earn a higher and lucrative income,” he said when presenting a working paper titled “Pentaksiran Zakat Tanaman Berdasarkan Kepada al-Quran dan As-Sunnah: Pengalaman MAIPs” at the conference.

Another presenter Mohd Azrul Azlen Abd Hamid suggested a comprehensive study be carried out to determine the total number of lesbians, gays, bisexuals and transgenders in the country to help them return to the ‘right path’.

The deputy dean of the International Islamic University of Malaysia’s Arabic Language and Literature Department who presented a paper titled Pendekatan Nabi Luth dan Sunnah Dalam Berinteraksi Dengan Golongan LGBT: Satu Analisis Wacana said so far no one had conducted such study but the public “likes to punish the group”. — Bernama