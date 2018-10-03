EC committee to address voter registration issues

Azhar said the committee will improve all aspects of operations and work processes related to voter registration. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 2 ― The Election Commission (EC) has set up a Voters’ Registration Improvement Policy Committee to address issues related to voter registration, said EC chairman Azhar Azizan Harun.

He said that the committee of which he is chairman also included EC secretary Datuk Mohamed Elias Abu Bakar,deputy secretary (Operations) Irzaruddin Abang Alias, deputy secretary (Strategic) Norzawatil Amali Alias, legal adviser Azizan Md Arshad and special duties officer to EC chairman Emillia Rosnizar Ahmad Hanipiah.

“The committee held its first meeting today and discussed issues on improving and enhancing the accuracy of voter registration and the registration of new voters,” he said.

He said the committee, supported by a working committee of officers and led by the deputy secretary (Operations), would improve all aspects of operations and work processes related to voter registration.

“I am very hopeful that the establishment of this committee will increase the accuracy of the electoral roll and is one of the steps to reform the EC’s services to enhance confidence and improve the image of the EC to the people,” he said.

In increasing accuracy of the electoral roll, the EC, had taken proactive measures to remove the names of deceased voters and those who lost their citizenship status.

“The EC will also verify the existence of a large number of voters at one address and will also draw on other approaches and methods to increase the registration of new voters,” said Azhar, adding that the EC had a series of meetings with the National Registration Department (NRD) to find solutions to issues involving the department.

The EC in collaboration with NRD from Jan 1 to June 30, had removed 48,626 deceased voters and 1,208 voters who lost their citizenship status from the electoral roll.

“The clean-up exercise also included the removal of 486 deceased voters and 11 voters who lost their citizenship status in the Sungai Kandis, Seri Setia and Balakong by-elections and also for the Port Dickson by-elections,” Azhar said.― Bernama