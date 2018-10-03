Isa Samad says won’t resort to personal attacks against Anwar in PD

Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad speaks to reporters in Port Dickson September 29, 2018. — Bernama pic

ALOR SETAR, Oct 2 ― Former Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad said he would not engage in character assassination against PKR president-elect Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim during the campaign in the Port Dickson by-election.

Isa, who is contesting as an Independent candidate, said his campaign would focus on his past services to the constituents.

“If I want to make personal attacks against Anwar, I could tell his stories since 1998 ...everything is in my pocket, but it is not good. Furthermore, Anwar and I are old friends,” he told reporters after a ’walkabout’ programme in Kampung Arab and Air Meleleh here today.

He said this when asked on attacks made against him by a few Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders during a ceramah programme in Kampung Pitchitan here yesterday.

The Port Dickson by-election will witness a seven-cornered fight involving Anwar, who is contesting as a PH candidate, Mohd Isa, PAS candidate Lt Col (Rtd) Mohd Nazari Mokhtar and four other Independent candidates, including Anwar’s former aide Mohd Saiful Bukhari Azlan. ― Bernama