Former principal of govt-aided religious school charged with abuse of power

ALOR SETAR, Oct 2 ― A former principal of government-aided religious school Maktab Mahmud, in Pendang, pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to seven counts of power abuse involving school maintenance projects, worth RM23,763, in 2015 and 2016.

Rafida Ramli, 46, who has since been transferred to another school as an ordinary teacher, made the plea before judge Azman Abu Hassan.

The woman, who is the wife of Kedah PAS Information chief Ahmad Yahaya, was charged on all counts with using her position to recommend two companies – Perniagaan MZ Nadi Cahaya Enterprise, which belonged to her brother, Mohd Zuhdi, and Perniagaan Alir Kuasa Enterprise, which Mohd Zuhdi has interests in --to carry out wiring repair and maintenance work, worth a total of RM23,763, at the school .

The offences were allegedly committed at Maktab Mahmud Pendang, Kampung Penyarum, between Jan 13, 2015 and July 18, 2016.

The charges were made under Section 23(1) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) ACT) 2009, which provides an imprisonment for up to 20 years and fine of not less than five times the amount or sum of the value of the gratification, or RM10,000, whichever is higher, if found guilty.

She was allowed bail of RM10,000 in one surety for all charges.

The court set Nov 1 for mention.

Prosecuting officer from MACC, Syahrul Khuzaini Amiruddin prosecuted, while lawyer Ahmad Taufiq, represented Rafida. ― Bernama