Child discovers mom murdered after returning home from school

V. Gunawathi (centre) is pictured with her family. — Picture courtesy of V. Gunawathi’s family

SEREMBAN, Oct 2 ― A 39-year-old mother was found brutally murdered in her house by her nine-year-old son when he returned home from school this afternoon.

A police source told Malay Mail that the mother identified as V. Gunawathi had, expecting her son to arrive home, left the house gate open around 1pm.

“Based on closed-circuit television camera footage taken from the victim’s neighbour’s house, a man on a motorcycle could be seen entering the victim’s house.

“Based on the footage, the suspect left minutes later. Around 2pm when the son returned home, he saw the gate and door to the house was open and as he entered the house, he saw his mom lying motionless in a pool of blood near the living room.

“The shocked son then immediately called his aunt who stays nearby and she was the one who alerted the police,” the source said.

The source added that the woman had four visible wounds including one on her neck believed to have been caused by a sharp object.

The aunt who declined to be named said she had spoken to her sister around 12.45pm on the phone and everything sounded normal.

She had even met her sister in the morning for breakfast and gave her some pocket money.

“We just don’t know why someone would murder my sister.

“Her handbag and mobile phone is missing but why would anyone kill for something so small? Her children are all devastated with what had happened, they can’t accept that their mother is no longer here,” she told reporters at the scene.

Seremban police chief ACP Thiew Hock Poh confirmed the incident and said police are investigating the case under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

“The victim’s handbag and mobile phone are the only items reported missing.

“Investigations are underway to track down the suspect,” he said.

Police are expected to release the photo-fit of the suspect to the media soon.

The victim has two other sons aged 14 and 13.