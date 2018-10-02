Anwar denies asking for Dr M’s forgiveness

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim attends a function to mark Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birthday, organised by the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Cultural Centre and High Commission of India in Kuala Lumpur October 2, 2018. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 ― Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim denied today he had sought an apology from Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, following past reports of him claiming to have received one from the prime minister.

In a report by The Star, the PKR president-elect said he has forgiven Dr Mahathir nonetheless, and even former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

“I have never asked him to apologise. I have always been firm that I am satisfied with his demeanour and readiness to work with me. Forget the past and move on.

“I have said that I have forgiven him, even Najib on a personal level,” Anwar was quoted saying.

Anwar said Dr Mahathir is now committed to the reform agenda.

“He has embraced me as a partner and in this process, I think that speaks volumes,” he added.

Speaking to UK state broadcaster BBC today, Dr Mahathir had suggested that Anwar’s remarks from a June interview were based on the PKR president-elect’s interpretation of their conversations.

Asked if he felt remorse for what Anwar had gone through after he was sacked as the deputy prime minister in 1998, Dr Mahathir said he regretted that Anwar had been imprisoned.

However, he stressed that his former deputy was sentenced by a court of law, which he said meant he should not be blamed.

Anwar is expected to replace Dr Mahathir as Pakatan Harapan’s prime minister in the future.