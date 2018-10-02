Fuziah welcomes Lynas’ cooperation, says Pakatan an ‘environment-friendly government’

Fuziah, who has been a vocal critic of Lynas, said sustainability is an integral part of Pakatan's policy. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 ― The Pakatan Harapan government is committed to be environment-friendly in regard to looking into safety issues involving Lynas Advance Material Plant (LAMP) operations, said Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Fuziah Salleh.

In welcoming Lynas Corporation’s intention to cooperate with the government, Fuziah, who was recently appointed as the Lynas Executive Review Committee chair, said the review on the Lynas rare earth refinery will be guided by a framework on sustainable development and investments.

The Kuantan MP, who has been a vocal critic of Lynas since the project was first mooted in 2008, said the Pakatan Harapan government had clearly stated in its manifesto that sustainability is an integral part of its policy.

”Promise 39 of the Pakatan Harapan Manifesto under the heading ‘Balancing Economic Growth with Environmental Protection’ states that ‘The Pakatan Harapan Government promises to govern the country based on the principles of sustainability and sustainable development.

“In short, it will be an environment-friendly government,” she said in a statement here today, responding to an open letter from Lynas Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Amanda Lacaze on pledging to cooperate fully in the government’s review of the company’s operations in Gebeng, Kuantan

In her open letter published in The Star on Tuesday, Lacaze appealed to the government to be fair and just, and be objective and scientific in any review of Lynas Malaysia.

Lacaze said that Lynas had seen media reports about this review committee but had not been notified of its membership, the scope of the review or the terms of reference.

Last month, it was reported that Energy, Technology, Science, Climate Change and Environment Minister Yeo Bee Yin had said Fuziah and Bentong MP Wong Tack would head the committee which would look into the Lynas rare-earth processing operations.

Explaining further, Fuziah said the executive review committee on Lynas was formed by the present government to look into the safety issues regarding LAMP operations.

On Lacaze’s concerns over the independence of the committee members, Fuziah said that the chairperson and members of the review committee are appointed by the minister, and would be representing the government in this review

She added that central to the review would be the Radioactive Waste Management Plan (RWMP) since the radioactive waste is a very pertinent issue to be deliberated by the committee from the perspective of sustainability and sustainable development.

“Apart from the RWMP, the committee will also be looking into other aspects of safety such as health impacts, social impacts as well as environmental impacts.

Reports from previous review committees such as the Parliamentary Select Committee as well as recommendations by International Atomic Energy Agency would be also considered,” she explained.

Other aspects of the review will also look into decisions by the previous government and it’s chronology, Fuziah said, adding the committee emphasises that it is committed to safety standards and decisions that promote inter-generational justice, and policies that promote sustainable investments as a future guideline for the government of the day.

Furthermore, Fuziah added the committee welcomes Lynas’ suggestion that the hearing be open to the public since it (committee) acknowledges the fact that Lynas and its employees are important stakeholders to be considered by the committee.

“The committee also recognises the fact that there are other important stakeholders to be considered and for their views to be equally considered.

“Thus the review process by the committee shall be open and transparent to the various important stakeholders, as we are here representing the present government which believes in transparency, and we are here to ensure that the policies of the present government on sustainable development are being adhered to,” she said. ― Bernama