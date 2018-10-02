Deputy Chief Minister: Government agencies in Sarawak on high alert for monsoon season

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah who is also the state disaster management committee chairman has directed all relevant agencies to be on high alert for the coming monsoon season. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, Oct 2 — The state disaster management committee has directed all relevant agencies to be on high alert for the coming monsoon season which can bring heavy rains over many parts of Sarawak.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah who is also the state disaster management committee chairman said heavy rains are likely to occur from November this year to March next year.

“If heavy rains continue for three consecutive days, we expect floods to occur in many areas,” he told reporters after chairing the committee meeting here, today.

Uggah said large areas of Kuching, Samarahan and Serian Divisions were submerged when heavy rains fell for many days in 2016 and much of Baram and Selangau areas were also flooded last year.

He said based on the weather forecasts by the Meteorological Department, Bintulu and Miri are likely to experience 300mm to 500mm of rainfalls in November and December while Kuching, Samarahan, Serian, Sri Aman, Sarikei, Mukah and Sibu Divisions are forecasted to experience 400 mm to 550m of rainfalls from December to January next year.

Uggah said Kuching and Samarahan Divisions are forecasted to experience 600mm to 700mm of rainfalls in February next year.

“If this happens, then Kuching and Samarahan Divisions would experience massive floods,” he said.

Uggah said 15,152 personnel from various government agencies will be involved in the flood relief operations.

He said the disaster committee has also identified 610 premises as temporary centres to accommodate about 204,000 evacuees.