Cops confirm Lokman Adam’s brother remanded over alleged sedition

SHAH ALAM, Oct 2 — The younger brother of Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam has been remanded for four days beginning today on a charge of uploading on the social media a photograph which insulted Prime Minister Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad.

Selangor Crime Investigation Department head SAC Fadzil Ahmat said police obtained the detention order of the brother of the former BN candidate for the Sungai Kandis state seat by-election to help in the investigations under Section 4 (1) of the Sedition Act.

“Yes...(he) is detained under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act, the remand order is for four days beginning today, Oct 2,” he told Bernama when contacted today.

However, he refused to comment further on the detention.

Meanwhile, Lokman Noor posted on his social media that his brother was detained by a police team from the Shah Alam District Police Headquarters at about 3 am at his home in Bukit Subang here.

Lokman said according to the investigating officer in the case, his brother was detained for sharing on the social media a photograph taken from his friend’s Facebook account which allegedly defamed Dr Mahathir.

“I agree that my brother should not have shared the posting which showed a boy baring his buttocks towards Dr Mahathir’s image on television.

“I have criticised his (his brother’s acquaintance) actions, just as I criticised the supporters of Bersih when they once did the same thing to Datuk Seri Najib Razak,” he said. — Bernama