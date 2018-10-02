Johor Sultan says disappointed over school land grab accusation

Johor's Sultan Ibrahim advised people not to make accusing statements against the royal family without first checking with the authorities. — Picture via Facebook

JOHOR BARU, Oct 2 — Johor ruler, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar today expressed disappointment over the actions of some people who deliberately slandered the state’s royal family.

He was commenting on a social media post that was widely shared which claimed that the Johor royal family took a land belonging to a private Islamic religious school in the state.

“Do not easily make any statement without referring to the relevant officials or the government first,” said Sultan Ibrahim, as published on the ruler’s official Facebook page.

The 59-year-old Johor monarch said the issue was intentionally disseminated in social media sites even though the news was incorrect.

In his post, that was uploaded at 7pm, there were two images with one being the false claim while another was the proper explanation of the situation.

It was understood that the private religious school in question is Sekolah Rendah Islam Johor Baru located in Johor Baru city centre along Jalan Abdul Rahman Andak.

The school, sitting on a 7.9 acre land, was established on the Tunku Ampuan Mariam Education Wakaf Land which was intended as a gift (wakaf) by Tunku Ampuan Mariam Almarhum Sultan Abu Bakar in 1947.

The school, registered under the Education Department as a junior educational institution with a national and religious curriculum, opened in 1989 after it was earlier vacated by the previous tenant under Kolej Tunku Ampuan Mariam.

However, its contact ended in February 2015, but its trustees, the Johor Islamic Religious Council (MAINJ), gave the school leeway until December 2017 to vacate.

MAINJ claimed that the lease contract were not in-line with the objective of the wakaf land and have planned a higher Islamic learning institute for women in the location.