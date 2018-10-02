A quick analysis of Ev Ting’s chances against MMA legend Shinya Aoki

Ev Ting is set to make Shinya Aoki’s 50th fight an unforgettable affair. — Picture courtesy of ONE Championship

PETALING JAYA, Oct 2 — In ONE Championship’s stacked lightweight division, Malaysia’s Ev Ting is the most exciting prospect.

His next battle will take place at Bangkok’s Impact Arena against Japan’s Shinya “Tobikan Judan” Aoki (41-8) at ONE: Kingdom of Heroes.

The Japanese legend could prove to be his toughest test in his eight-year MMA career.

We take a closer look at how he will pair-up in terms of striking, defence, style and how the match could turn in his favour.

Ting’s striking

“E.T” is known for his crippling head kicks and his fluid stance which switches from time to time as seen in his last duel against Koji Ando.

The 29-year-old’s punch combos does not fall short either, pummelling his previous opponent Nobutatsu Suzuki with powerful right crosses en route to a ground-and-pound win.

Will Aoki be at a disadvantage?

At surface level it seems like the Japanese is at a slight disadvantage, but with 48 wins under his belt, he does not shy away from strikers.

This Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt has outstanding reflexes and has put world class stand-up fighters like Shannon Wiratchai and Eddie Alvarez to shame on the ground.

When it comes to defence, Aoki levels the playing field with his swift takedowns.

The Japanese displays traditional one-two’s before textbook-like takedowns in a large chunk of his victories.

His Judo background gives him a fast and relentless style of taking his opponents down.

Can Ting avoids those huge takedowns?

Ev’s quick slips and versatile footwork does the job when it comes to stand-up.

He possesses quick “sprawls” against takedowns from his opponents, making them pay with punch combos almost immediately after.

What if it ends on the canvas?

Grappling may be where the scales tip in favour of Aoki.

The fighter dubbed the “Tobikan Judan” (The Grand Master of Flying Submissions) does an amazing job with his submissions.

His fast thinking paired with sneaky techniques pose a huge threat to Ting if the fight were to go to the ground.

Ev does stand a better chance at stand-up but has left positive impressions on the ground too, with his deep guillotine chokes on Bullos and Eric Kelly.

Overall, the match seems like one of the best lightweight battles in recent times as both martial artists orchestrate contrasting styles.