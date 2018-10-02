Rosmah called up by MACC again

Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor arrives to give a statement to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission in Putrajaya September 26, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 ― Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor is scheduled for yet another round of questioning by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) tomorrow.

A source privy to the ongoing probe has confirmed the matter to the Malay Mail, and MACC has been contacted for verification.

Rosmah is scheduled to meet the MACC officers at 11am in the graft-busters' headquarters in Putrajaya, to be questioned over her alleged involvement in money laundering.

She was interviewed for close to 13 hours last week before being released.

