After US, UK trip, PM says Malaysia will roar again as ‘Asian tiger’

SUBANG, Oct 2 ― Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today that foreign investors have expressed interest in investing in Malaysia when met during his recent trip abroad.

In his first speech after arriving home from his trip to the United States and United Kingdom, he also assured Malaysians that the country will reclaim its place as an “Asian tiger”.

“Looks like they are happy, looks like they are satisfied with the explanation and a lot have promised they will come to Malaysia to invest here.

“We will work hard and with discipline, and we will produce quality goods to show to the world that Malaysia has been cured, and we will return and progress to again becoming the ‘Asian tiger’,” the Langkawi MP said, to roaring applause.

Dr Mahathir said Putrajaya’s priority is to now create more jobs at all levels for Malaysians.

He said that the foreign investors he had met also agreed to invest in the Malaysian work force.

“What is prioritised by the PH government is to have as many jobs as possible for Malaysians at all levels, and they have also agreed, they will also have industries that need trained officers, engineers and other workers, so that they can produce high value products,” Dr Mahathir said, referring to the investors.

He also urged Malaysians to work hard so as to not disappoint investors who see potential here.

“That is why I am urging everyone to get ready and don’t disappoint those who are coming to help Malaysians by investing in the country,” he added.

