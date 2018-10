Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad waves to the crowd after arriving at the Royal Malaysian Air Force base in Subang October 2, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

SUBANG, Oct 2 ― Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad received a rousing welcome, after arriving home from his visit to US and London.

Ahead of his scheduled arrival at 6.15pm, his supporters, mainly from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, began gathering at the Subang Royal Air Force base, here.

Chants of "Hidup Tun" filled the air as Dr Mahathir made his way out of the plane and to the podium to meet supporters as well as members of the media.

MORE TO COME