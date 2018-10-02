Ringgit extends downtrend against US dollar

Against a basket of major currencies, the ringgit was traded mixed. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 ― The ringgit extended its downtrend since Monday to close lower against the US dollar today as demand for the greenback remained firm, a dealer said.

At 6pm, the local unit stood at 4.1400/1430 against the greenback from 4.1380/1420 on Monday.

“Global investors seems to be on the defence despite optimism over the North American Free Trade Agreement (Nafta).

“This has continued to weigh on emerging market assets including Malaysia,” FXTM Research Analyst Lukman Otunuga told Bernama.

He said currencies of emerging economies that were now suffering from current account deficits would be “in-store for further pain” losses in the ringgit may not be as extreme as Malaysia enjoyed a current account surplus.

“The ringgit fared considerably well today unlike its other Southeast Asian counterparts such as Indonesian rupiah and Singapore dollar which were heavily pressured.

“Technically, investors will continue to closely monitor how the US dollar/ringgit behaves when it hits the 4.1350 support level and the resistance level of 4.1430,” said Lukman.

Against a basket of major currencies, the ringgit was traded mixed.

It rose against the Singapore dollar to 3.0100/0129 from 3.0198/0238 on Monday but eased versus the yen to 3.6399/6438 from 3.6295/6340 yesterday.

The local note improved against the British pound to 5.3634/3677 from 5.3976/3049 on Monday but versus the euro, it declined to 4.7668/7715 from 4.8059/8118, previously. ― Bernama