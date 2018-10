Amazon to raise minimum wage to US$15 for US employees

The new minimum wage will benefit more than 250,000 employees in the US, as well as over 100,000 seasonal employees who will be hired at Amazon sites across the country this holiday. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Oct 2 ― Amazon.com Inc said today it is raising its minimum wage to US$15 (RM62) per hour for all US employees including full-time, part-time, temporary and seasonal employees, starting Nov. 1.

The increased raise comes at a time when the “Fight for Fifteen” movement — a union-led push for a US$15 minimum wage — has been gaining traction in cities across the country.

The new minimum wage will benefit more than 250,000 employees in the US, as well as over 100,000 seasonal employees who will be hired at Amazon sites across the country this holiday, the company said in a statement.

“We will be working to gain Congressional support for an increase in the federal minimum wage. The current rate of US$7.25 was set nearly a decade ago,” said Jay Carney, senior vice president of Amazon global corporate affairs.

Retailer Target Corp raised its minimum hourly wage last year to US$11 and promised to raise it to US$15 an hour by the end of 2020 while the world’s largest retailer and private employer Walmart raised its minimum wage to US$11 an hour earlier this year.