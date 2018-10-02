In Terengganu, housewife jailed 10 months for stealing coffee

Nor Azlina Mamar pleaded guilty to shoplifting seven packs of Nescafe Classic weighing 300 grams and worth RM164.43 from the Sabasun Hypermarket. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 ― A housewife was sentenced to 10 months jail time by the Kuala Terengganu magistrate court for stealing seven packs of coffee at a local supermarket today.

Sinar Harian reported today, the ruling was made by magistrate Abdul Hayyi Salim towards Nor Azlina Mamar, 41, from Kampung Paya Keladi, who pleaded guilty to shoplifting seven packs of Nescafe Classic weighing 300 grams and worth RM164.43 from the Sabasun Hypermarket.

The Malay daily further reported that the act was carried out at 4.20pm on September 26.

Nor Azlina was charged under Section 380 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum 10 years jail sentence and fine, if found guilty.