China free to move but no battleships in South China Sea, Dr M says

Mahathir said the dispute over the South China Sea may escalate further if China is provoked, particularly by 'somebody who is comparable in size and strength'. — Bloomberg pic

PETALING JAYA, Oct 2 ― Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today brushed off China’s “sovereign claim” over a disputed chain of islands in the South China Sea, stating the country has the right to go “wherever they wanted to”.

However Dr Mahathir further explained to British national broadcaster BBC that Malaysia’s policy is not to have battleships and warships in the South China Sea as tensions in the region will escalate into armed conflict and subsequently war if vessels are stationed in the area.

“I explained that China has the right to go wherever they want to go but please don’t check on ships or prevent ships on passing through the straits of Malacca and the South China Sea, that is all we want,” he told HARDtalk programme host Zeinab Badawi.

China expressed anger after a United States Navy destroyer, the USS Decatur travelled within 12 nautical miles of Gaven and Johnson Reefs in the Spratly Islands on Sunday.

Capt Charles Brown, a spokesman for US Pacific Fleet was reported saying the vessel was conducting a freedom of navigation operation when it encountered an "unsafe" interaction with a Chinese warship.

Malaysia is one of the countries embroiled in the contested Spratly Islands dispute, with China claiming nearly all of the South China Sea though Taiwan, the Philippines, Brunei, and Vietnam have also laid claim to parts of the area.

Dr Mahathir said the dispute may escalate further if China is provoked, particularly by “somebody who is comparable in size and strength”.

“You can guess, I don’t have to mention the word, I’m not allowed,” he quipped.

Meanwhile the 93-year-old also denied accusing the Chinese of being imposing debt colonialism on Malaysia.

“I merely said that there are other forms of colonialism and one of them was neo-colonialism which was coined by former Indonesian president Sukarno,” he said.

Asked if he was worried about China’s new form of colonisation, Dr Mahathir said the Chinese was still very much interested in investing within Malaysia.

“They’re still coming, they still want to invest in Malaysia, they’ve seen me, many of them have seen me even recently and they don’t seem to be in any way angry with me because of what I said regarding colonialism.

“But when you see some people selling big pieces of land to the Chinese to build a city which is very luxurious for their people to come and live there ― about 700,000 of them ― that is not foreign direct investment.

“Foreign direct investment is about bringing money, bringing investment, setting up plants in Malaysia, employing Malaysians that we accept,” he said in reference to the Forest City project in Johor.

Forest City, the most ambitious project in Johor’s Iskandar’s economic zone, made international headlines on August 27 after Dr Mahathir said foreigners will be restricted from buying homes or granted visas to live in the mega-project, which had been marketed primarily to buyers from China.

However, the Prime Minister’s Office clarified in a statement the next day that the purchase of properties did not guarantee automatic residency in Malaysia, which was echoed by the Johor government a few days later.