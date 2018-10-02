France seizes Iranian assets in response to foiled bomb plot

Several former European and Rab ministers had attended the rally. — Reuters pic

PARIS, Oct 2 — France seized assets belonging to Iran's intelligence services and two Iranian nationals in response to a June plot to attack an exiled Iranian opposition group's rally outside Paris, the government said today.

France had warned Tehran to expect a robust response after an Iranian diplomat was arrested along with two others suspected of plotting to bomb the meeting of the Paris-based National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI).

US President Donald Trump's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, and several former European and Arab ministers attended the rally in Villepinte.

"An attempted attack in Villepinte was foiled on June 30. An incident of such gravity on our national territory could not go unpunished," said a joint statement by the foreign, interior and economy ministries.

There was no immediate response to the French move from the Iranian authorities.

The hardening of relations with France could have wider implications for Iran. France has been one of the strongest advocates of salvaging a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, which US President Donald Trump pulled out of in May. — Reuters